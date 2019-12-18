Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

The shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DB is Underperform in its latest report on June 01, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that DB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $6.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.38.

The shares of the company added by 1.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.725 while ending the day at $7.81. During the trading session, a total of 4.41 million shares were traded which represents a 10.69% incline from the average session volume which is 4.94 million shares. DB had ended its last session trading at $7.69. DB 52-week low price stands at $6.44 while its 52-week high price is $9.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Barclays also rated PK as Resumed on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that PK could surge by 3.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.40% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.15 and traded between $24.87 and $25.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PK’s 50-day SMA is 23.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.85. The stock has a high of $33.02 for the year while the low is $21.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.75%, as 8.21M DB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PK shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 6,177,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,393,372 shares of PK, with a total valuation of $884,353,248. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $635,381,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,375,130 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,283 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $600,121,825. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,737,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,984,609 shares and is now valued at $259,786,003. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.