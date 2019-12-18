Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

The shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlo Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the ARLO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on February 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ARLO is Underperform in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that ARLO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.88.

The shares of the company added by 5.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.03 while ending the day at $4.26. During the trading session, a total of 758065.0 shares were traded which represents a -7.2% decline from the average session volume which is 707150.0 shares. ARLO had ended its last session trading at $4.05. Arlo Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ARLO 52-week low price stands at $2.66 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arlo Technologies Inc. generated 113.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.88%. Arlo Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.16% to reach $29.51/share. It started the day trading at $31.68 and traded between $30.28 and $31.14 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.58 for the year while the low is $13.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.35%, as 18.91M ARLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.99% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more LK shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 814,776 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,329,484 shares of LK, with a total valuation of $220,983,943. Lone Pine Capital LLC meanwhile bought more LK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $182,930,814 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by 34.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,820,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 720,000 shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. which are valued at $85,023,000.