Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ATNM), VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

The shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2017, to Buy the ATNM stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 25, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ATNM is Buy in its latest report on February 29, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that ATNM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 24.63% incline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. ATNM had ended its last session trading at $0.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 ATNM 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $0.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on July 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.80% to reach $3.20/share. It started the day trading at $2.51 and traded between $2.48 and $2.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEON’s 50-day SMA is 2.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.52. The stock has a high of $3.28 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.71%, as 3.12M ATNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of VEON Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.50, while the P/B ratio is 3.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prosperity Capital Management Ltd… bought more VEON shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prosperity Capital Management Ltd… purchasing 3,568,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,165,876 shares of VEON, with a total valuation of $127,157,913. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile bought more VEON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,260,242 worth of shares.

Similarly, TT International increased its VEON Ltd. shares by 18.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,283,829 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,279,904 shares of VEON Ltd. which are valued at $72,029,309. In the same vein, DWS Investments (UK) Ltd. increased its VEON Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,199,484 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,199,484 shares and is now valued at $66,526,638. Following these latest developments, around 39.60% of VEON Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.