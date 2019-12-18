Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 26.92% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $23.915 before closing at $25.08. Intraday shares traded counted 5.23 million, which was -653.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 694.23K. REGI’s previous close was $19.76 while the outstanding shares total $40.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.12, with weekly volatility at 10.43% and ATR at 1.53. The REGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.90 and a $29.61 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Renewable Energy Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REGI, the company has in raw cash 67.09 million on their books with 123.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 352.19 million million total, with 246.47 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Renewable Energy Group Inc. recorded a total of 584.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 560.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 24.08 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.10M with the revenue now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REGI attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, WARNER CYNTHIA J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.16, for a total value of 56,640. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Scharf Michael M now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 158,100. Also, VP, Sales and Marketing, Haer Gary sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.28 per share, with a total market value of 320,309. Following this completion of disposal, the VP, Sales and Marketing, Haer Gary now holds 11,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 197,025. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Renewable Energy Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.80.