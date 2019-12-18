Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

The shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workday Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 04, 2019, to Outperform the WDAY stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WDAY is Neutral in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that WDAY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $200.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $158.80 while ending the day at $159.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a 22.52% incline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. WDAY had ended its last session trading at $160.45. Workday Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WDAY 52-week low price stands at $141.70 while its 52-week high price is $226.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Workday Inc. generated 912.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.45%. Workday Inc. has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. H.C. Wainwright also rated AKBA as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that AKBA could surge by 55.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.31% to reach $14.59/share. It started the day trading at $6.53 and traded between $6.27 and $6.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKBA’s 50-day SMA is 4.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.12. The stock has a high of $9.30 for the year while the low is $2.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.77%, as 10.81M WDAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.43% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.12% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,471,453 shares of AKBA, with a total valuation of $153,925,439. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AKBA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,498,928 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,789,561 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $36,416,339. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.