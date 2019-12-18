Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

The shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Equal Weight the WPM stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.385 while ending the day at $27.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a 12.56% incline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. WPM had ended its last session trading at $27.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently has a market cap of $12.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 805.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 40.97, with a beta of -0.11. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 WPM 52-week low price stands at $18.54 while its 52-week high price is $30.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. generated 151.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Williams Capital Group published a research note on September 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Williams Capital Group also rated MDU as Reiterated on February 08, 2018, with its price target of $28 suggesting that MDU could surge by 4.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.75% to reach $31.00/share. It started the day trading at $29.77 and traded between $29.37 and $29.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDU’s 50-day SMA is 28.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.84. The stock has a high of $29.65 for the year while the low is $22.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.70%, as 2.04M WPM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.12, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MDU shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 430,426 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,639,288 shares of MDU, with a total valuation of $599,364,924. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MDU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $496,386,528 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MDU Resources Group Inc. shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,141,290 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -144,846 shares of MDU Resources Group Inc. which are valued at $439,703,062. In the same vein, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its MDU Resources Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 37,588 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,368,079 shares and is now valued at $97,809,014. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of MDU Resources Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.