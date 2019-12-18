Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on July 06, 2018. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TTI is Overweight in its latest report on December 28, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that TTI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.12.

The shares of the company added by 14.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.42 while ending the day at $1.63. During the trading session, a total of 931398.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.26% decline from the average session volume which is 678560.0 shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $1.42. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 35.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) is now rated as Buy. Credit Suisse also rated SKY as Initiated on November 29, 2018, with its price target of $25 suggesting that SKY could surge by 18.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.54% to reach $37.81/share. It started the day trading at $32.75 and traded between $30.615 and $30.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKY’s 50-day SMA is 31.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.74. The stock has a high of $35.53 for the year while the low is $12.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 801431.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.31%, as 646,675 TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of Skyline Champion Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.57, while the P/B ratio is 3.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 364.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more SKY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -19,437 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,912,139 shares of SKY, with a total valuation of $262,524,772. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SKY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,019,173 worth of shares.

Similarly, MAK Capital One LLC decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,368,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -71,200 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation which are valued at $111,768,788. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Skyline Champion Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 342,511 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,857,367 shares and is now valued at $94,807,437. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Skyline Champion Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.