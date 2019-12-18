Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

The shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2018. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2013. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Hold rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on July 31, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that RRD is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2013. The Benchmark Company thinks that RRD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 147.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.00.

The shares of the company added by 7.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.86 while ending the day at $4.15. During the trading session, a total of 823768.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.24% incline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. RRD had ended its last session trading at $3.87. RRD 52-week low price stands at $1.67 while its 52-week high price is $6.34.

The R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company generated 144.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -106.45%. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Stifel also rated ROYT as Upgrade on March 29, 2017, with its price target of $2 suggesting that ROYT could surge by 74.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.15% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.585 and traded between $0.4601 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROYT’s 50-day SMA is 0.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.79. The stock has a high of $2.37 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 287211.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.68%, as 323,630 RRD shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 116.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Evergreen Capital Management LLC sold more ROYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -46.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Evergreen Capital Management LLC selling -1,434,686 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,637,804 shares of ROYT, with a total valuation of $360,317.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 490,062 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust which are valued at $107,814. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,505 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 110,996 shares and is now valued at $24,419.