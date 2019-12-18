Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN), CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

The shares of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.30 price target. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OpGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2018, to Buy the OPGN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $2.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.04.

The shares of the company added by 10.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.18 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 761960.0 shares were traded which represents a -69.3% decline from the average session volume which is 450060.0 shares. OPGN had ended its last session trading at $1.19. OPGN 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $40.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OpGen Inc. generated 626000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -181.44%. OpGen Inc. has the potential to record -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Needham also rated CTIC as Initiated on March 26, 2018, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CTIC could surge by 64.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.96% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.5887 and traded between $1.39 and $1.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTIC’s 50-day SMA is 0.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.86. The stock has a high of $1.93 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 184809.11 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.58%, as 185,881 OPGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 303.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 65.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.76% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,929,690 shares of CTIC, with a total valuation of $6,583,206.

Similarly, Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its CTI BioPharma Corp. shares by 4.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,711,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -192,401 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. which are valued at $3,526,399. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its CTI BioPharma Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 281,302 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,877,889 shares and is now valued at $1,783,995. Following these latest developments, around 0.76% of CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.