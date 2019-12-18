Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

The shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $81 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Omnicom Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on July 15, 2019, to Market Perform the OMC stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on October 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 66. Argus was of a view that OMC is Hold in its latest report on July 23, 2018. MoffettNathanson thinks that OMC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $79.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $80.76 while ending the day at $81.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -3.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. OMC had ended its last session trading at $81.77. Omnicom Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.67, with a beta of 0.70. OMC 52-week low price stands at $68.58 while its 52-week high price is $85.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Omnicom Group Inc. generated 2.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.09%. Omnicom Group Inc. has the potential to record 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $260. Piper Jaffray also rated EW as Initiated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $240 suggesting that EW could surge by 5.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $234.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.26% to reach $250.58/share. It started the day trading at $238.40 and traded between $235.02 and $237.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EW’s 50-day SMA is 235.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 205.44. The stock has a high of $247.64 for the year while the low is $139.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.31%, as 2.01M OMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.57, while the P/B ratio is 12.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 126,776 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,802,883 shares of EW, with a total valuation of $3,870,758,162. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,572,935,244 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,795,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,705 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation which are valued at $2,154,430,025. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 323,256 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,469,756 shares and is now valued at $1,829,642,035. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.