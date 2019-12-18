Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

The shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on September 12, 2019. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McKesson Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $152. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 134. Barclays was of a view that MCK is Equal Weight in its latest report on October 26, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that MCK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $155.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $137.06 while ending the day at $137.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a 3.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. MCK had ended its last session trading at $142.20. McKesson Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MCK 52-week low price stands at $106.11 while its 52-week high price is $154.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The McKesson Corporation generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. McKesson Corporation has the potential to record 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR also rated MESA as Initiated on July 12, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that MESA could surge by 33.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.69% to reach $13.17/share. It started the day trading at $8.88 and traded between $8.48 and $8.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MESA’s 50-day SMA is 7.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.35. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $5.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 858781.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.20%, as 839,888 MCK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 307.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The UBS Securities LLC bought more MESA shares, increasing its portfolio by 45.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The UBS Securities LLC purchasing 694,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,226,403 shares of MESA, with a total valuation of $16,185,950. Marblegate Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more MESA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,714,813 worth of shares.

Similarly, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by 58.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,455,876 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,616 shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. which are valued at $10,584,219. In the same vein, WEDGE Capital Management LLP increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 510,538 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,348,619 shares and is now valued at $9,804,460. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Mesa Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.