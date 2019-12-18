Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES), VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

The shares of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $26 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Guess’ Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2019, to Market Perform the GES stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that GES is Market Perform in its latest report on May 31, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that GES is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.30.

The shares of the company added by 8.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.60 while ending the day at $21.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.09 million shares were traded which represents a -139.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. GES had ended its last session trading at $19.72. Guess’ Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.05, with a beta of 0.45. Guess’ Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GES 52-week low price stands at $13.34 while its 52-week high price is $23.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Guess’ Inc. generated 110.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -218.18%. Guess’ Inc. has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 27, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $1.04 and traded between $0.84 and $0.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTGN’s 50-day SMA is 0.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.86. The stock has a high of $1.86 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.64%, as 1.95M GES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.11% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 755.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.14% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VTGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $574,722 worth of shares.

Similarly, KMS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 174,714 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $83,863. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.