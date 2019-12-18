Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

The shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $34 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Deutsche Bank was of a view that DCPH is Buy in its latest report on July 18, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that DCPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 255.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.94.

The shares of the company added by 9.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $64.93 while ending the day at $69.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -113.48% decline from the average session volume which is 507220.0 shares. DCPH had ended its last session trading at $63.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.20 DCPH 52-week low price stands at $19.69 while its 52-week high price is $66.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 173.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.81%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.96% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.41 and traded between $3.00 and $3.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XCUR’s 50-day SMA is 2.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.63. The stock has a high of $4.10 for the year while the low is $1.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 88391.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 119.93%, as 194,399 DCPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.35% of Exicure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 352.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.64% over the last six months.

Ecor1 Capital LLC meanwhile bought more XCUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,641,461 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Exicure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.