Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

The shares of BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BRP Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that BRP is Hold in its latest report on November 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that BRP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.85% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 8.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.692 while ending the day at $14.80. During the trading session, a total of 845058.0 shares were traded which represents a -95.86% decline from the average session volume which is 431470.0 shares. BRP had ended its last session trading at $13.62. BRP 52-week low price stands at $12.92 while its 52-week high price is $17.80.

The BRP Group Inc. generated 7.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. BRP Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. ROTH Capital also rated TNXP as Upgrade on August 18, 2017, with its price target of $6 suggesting that TNXP could surge by 82.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.87% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.22 and traded between $1.05 and $1.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNXP’s 50-day SMA is 2.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.15. The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 241080.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.17%, as 163,525 BRP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.49% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.85% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more TNXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,131 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.