QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP): Spotting A Buy Candidate

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.81% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $3.82 before closing at $4.08. Intraday shares traded counted 7.09 million, which was 4.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.39M. QEP’s previous close was $3.82 while the outstanding shares total $250.94M. The firm has a beta of 2.03. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.81, with weekly volatility at 6.61% and ATR at 0.21. The QEP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.58 and a $9.01 high.

Investors have identified the tech company QEP Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QEP, the company has in raw cash 92.4 million on their books with 52.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 350.1 million million total, with 335.2 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, QEP Resources Inc. recorded a total of 307.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -82.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 255.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 52.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 250.94M with the revenue now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QEP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QEP attractive?

In related news, Director, TRICE DAVID A bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.50, for a total value of 52,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, TRICE DAVID A now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,000. Also, EVP, CFO, Doleshek Richard J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.50 per share, with a total market value of 87,593. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Minarovic Michael J now holds 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 239,930. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on QEP Resources Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QEP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.57.