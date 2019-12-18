Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.56% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $17.99 before closing at $18.43. Intraday shares traded counted 5.23 million, which was -93.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.70M. PAGP’s previous close was $17.97 while the outstanding shares total $257.78M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.83, with weekly volatility at 3.16% and ATR at 0.52. The PAGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.99 and a $25.82 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Plains GP Holdings L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PAGP, the company has in raw cash 670.0 million on their books with 1.08 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.68 billion million total, with 4.87 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Plains GP Holdings L.P. recorded a total of 7.89 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.17 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 715.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 257.78M with the revenue now reading 0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.35 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PAGP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PAGP attractive?

In related news, CEO, Chiang Willie CW bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.14, for a total value of 1,028,160. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ARMSTRONG GREG L now bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,028,634. Also, Director, GOYANES EVERARDO bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.91 per share, with a total market value of 358,294. Following this completion of disposal, the , Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline), Inc now holds 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 327,600,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

15 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Plains GP Holdings L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PAGP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.47.