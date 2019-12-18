Mixed Analyst Attention: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Outperform the SPCE stock while also putting a $12.43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Vertical Research set price target on the stock to $20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.07.

The shares of the company added by 0.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.2013 while ending the day at $9.34. During the trading session, a total of 3.06 million shares were traded which represents a -3.79% decline from the average session volume which is 2.95 million shares. SPCE had ended its last session trading at $9.29. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.00 SPCE 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $12.93.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. generated 49000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is now rated as Underperform. Wells Fargo also rated SHO as Upgrade on June 27, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SHO could down by -0.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.21% to reach $14.13/share. It started the day trading at $14.23 and traded between $14.10 and $14.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHO’s 50-day SMA is 13.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.86. The stock has a high of $15.49 for the year while the low is $12.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.81%, as 4.85M SPCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SHO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -332,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,747,305 shares of SHO, with a total valuation of $458,462,270. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $261,854,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,134,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. which are valued at $183,886,542. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,552,048 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,919,273 shares and is now valued at $166,869,822. Following these latest developments, around 1.01% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.