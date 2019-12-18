Mixed Analyst Attention: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on June 06, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $92 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valero Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2019, to Overweight the VLO stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. Goldman was of a view that VLO is Neutral in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Macquarie thinks that VLO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $108.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.62.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $95.30 while ending the day at $95.68. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a 2.51% incline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. VLO had ended its last session trading at $95.14. Valero Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $39.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.01, with a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VLO 52-week low price stands at $68.81 while its 52-week high price is $101.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Valero Energy Corporation generated 2.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.24%. Valero Energy Corporation has the potential to record 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.06% to reach $40.74/share. It started the day trading at $30.86 and traded between $30.22 and $30.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNQ’s 50-day SMA is 27.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.86. The stock has a high of $31.77 for the year while the low is $21.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.76%, as 7.39M VLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CNQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,967,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,156,913 shares of CNQ, with a total valuation of $2,465,748,857. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,313,030,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares by 2.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,810,495 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 936,737 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited which are valued at $1,085,529,545. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 655,927 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,646,447 shares and is now valued at $969,061,123. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.