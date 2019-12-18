Mixed Analyst Attention: Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The shares of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $28 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Global Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Equal Weight the LBTYA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LBTYA is Underperform in its latest report on April 10, 2019. Macquarie thinks that LBTYA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.67 while ending the day at $21.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 12.64% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. LBTYA had ended its last session trading at $22.01. Liberty Global Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LBTYA 52-week low price stands at $19.88 while its 52-week high price is $28.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Global Plc generated 7.38 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 96.1%. Liberty Global Plc has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $155. RBC Capital Mkts also rated HSY as Resumed on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $158 suggesting that HSY could surge by 2.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $146.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.41% to reach $148.13/share. It started the day trading at $147.74 and traded between $144.54 and $144.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HSY’s 50-day SMA is 147.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 139.24. The stock has a high of $162.20 for the year while the low is $100.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.90%, as 3.44M LBTYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of The Hershey Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.00, while the P/B ratio is 17.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 954.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HSY shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 713,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,250,653 shares of HSY, with a total valuation of $1,815,056,748. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HSY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,708,338,434 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Hershey Company shares by 5.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,555,394 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 401,710 shares of The Hershey Company which are valued at $1,119,407,175. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its The Hershey Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 588,351 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,828,915 shares and is now valued at $715,452,046. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of The Hershey Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.