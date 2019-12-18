Mixed Analyst Attention: GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS), GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

The shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on September 20, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GDS Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on September 19, 2018, to Buy the GDS stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2018. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on July 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Credit Suisse was of a view that GDS is Neutral in its latest report on May 23, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that GDS is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.30.

The shares of the company added by 2.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $49.01 while ending the day at $50.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -127.64% decline from the average session volume which is 830520.0 shares. GDS had ended its last session trading at $49.06. GDS Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 GDS 52-week low price stands at $20.84 while its 52-week high price is $49.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GDS Holdings Limited generated 804.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. GDS Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $11.04 and traded between $10.80 and $10.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSAH’s 50-day SMA is 10.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.18. The stock has a high of $11.50 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3812.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 904.14%, as 38,278 GDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 94.70, while the P/B ratio is 187.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 896.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.82% over the last six months.

Governors Lane LP meanwhile sold more GSAH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,548,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alyeska Investment Group LP decreased its GS Acquisition Holdings Corp shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,527,915 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp which are valued at $25,847,931.