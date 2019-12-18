Mixed Analyst Attention: Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $47. Berenberg was of a view that CCL is Hold in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that CCL is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.75.

The shares of the company added by 0.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.54 while ending the day at $47.20. During the trading session, a total of 3.22 million shares were traded which represents a 20.77% incline from the average session volume which is 4.07 million shares. CCL had ended its last session trading at $46.99. Carnival Corporation & Plc currently has a market cap of $31.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.14, with a beta of 1.10. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CCL 52-week low price stands at $39.92 while its 52-week high price is $59.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.38%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is now rated as Buy. Susquehanna also rated CC as Upgrade on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that CC could surge by 27.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.26% to reach $24.23/share. It started the day trading at $18.02 and traded between $17.41 and $17.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CC’s 50-day SMA is 16.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.41. The stock has a high of $41.60 for the year while the low is $11.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.37%, as 15.74M CCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.71% of The Chemours Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.39, while the P/B ratio is 3.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more CC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -86,844 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,553,217 shares of CC, with a total valuation of $356,115,296. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $235,609,017 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Chemours Company shares by 5.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,314,465 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -723,337 shares of The Chemours Company which are valued at $210,235,402. In the same vein, Sessa Capital IM LP decreased its The Chemours Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,659,022 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,881,817 shares and is now valued at $108,663,890. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Chemours Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.