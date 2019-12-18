Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -1.02% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $62.91 before closing at $62.91. Intraday shares traded counted 4.78 million, which was -249.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.37M. LYV’s previous close was $63.56 while the outstanding shares total $230.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.74, with weekly volatility at 5.22% and ATR at 2.01. The LYV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.02 and a $74.02 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Live Nation Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LYV, the company has in raw cash 1.81 billion on their books with 186.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.85 billion million total, with 3.96 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. recorded a total of 3.77 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.63% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 16.34%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.8 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 973.25 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 230.62M with the revenue now reading 0.74 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.79 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LYV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LYV attractive?

In related news, Director, KAHAN JAMES S bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 61.54, for a total value of 276,925. As the purchase deal closes, the President, Berchtold Joe now exercised an option 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. Also, President & CEO, Rapino Michael exercised an option 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.00 per share, with a total market value of 0. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP & General Counsel, Rowles Michael now holds 67,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 746,918. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

10 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Live Nation Entertainment Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LYV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.83.