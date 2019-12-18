KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.34% on 12/17/19. The shares fell to a low of $29.09 before closing at $29.41. Intraday shares traded counted 5.62 million, which was -102.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.78M. KKR’s previous close was $29.51 while the outstanding shares total $552.54M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.52, with weekly volatility at 1.26% and ATR at 0.46. The KKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.30 and a $29.99 high.

Investors have identified the tech company KKR & Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, KKR & Co. Inc. recorded a total of 790.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -42.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -49.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 619.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 170.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 552.54M with the revenue now reading 0.62 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KKR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, KKR Fund Holdings L.P. bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 2,480,000. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, KKR Fund Holdings L.P. now sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 279,255,192. Also, General Counsel and Secretary, Sorkin David sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.19 per share, with a total market value of 2,619,146. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. now holds 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,000,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

11 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR & Co. Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.81.