Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vipshop Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Daiwa Securities Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that VIPS is Outperform in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Jefferies thinks that VIPS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.00.

The shares of the company added by 3.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.79 while ending the day at $14.34. During the trading session, a total of 5.06 million shares were traded which represents a 5.53% incline from the average session volume which is 5.36 million shares. VIPS had ended its last session trading at $13.85. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $9.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.31, with a beta of 1.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VIPS 52-week low price stands at $5.04 while its 52-week high price is $13.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vipshop Holdings Limited generated 927.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Vipshop Holdings Limited has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Argus also rated VTR as Upgrade on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $67 suggesting that VTR could surge by 13.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.78% to reach $64.50/share. It started the day trading at $56.24 and traded between $55.53 and $55.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTR’s 50-day SMA is 62.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.00. The stock has a high of $75.40 for the year while the low is $54.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.62%, as 5.94M VIPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of Ventas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 682,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,349,745 shares of VTR, with a total valuation of $2,760,963,631. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more VTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,574,717,469 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ventas Inc. shares by 2.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,553,779 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 581,342 shares of Ventas Inc. which are valued at $1,548,350,853. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. increased its Ventas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 69,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,275,063 shares and is now valued at $1,007,308,924. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ventas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.