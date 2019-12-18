Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)

The shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $31 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenable Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $35. Cowen was of a view that TENB is Outperform in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that TENB is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.415 while ending the day at $23.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -113.36% decline from the average session volume which is 624480.0 shares. TENB had ended its last session trading at $24.50. Tenable Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 TENB 52-week low price stands at $20.00 while its 52-week high price is $36.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tenable Holdings Inc. generated 171.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. Tenable Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Cowen also rated DD as Reiterated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $83 suggesting that DD could surge by 20.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.03% to reach $81.00/share. It started the day trading at $65.45 and traded between $63.28 and $64.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DD's 50-day SMA is 66.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.03. The stock has a high of $85.47 for the year while the low is $61.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.36%, as 8.23M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.12% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 4.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,631,748 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,135,717 shares of DD, with a total valuation of $3,767,775,819. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more DD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,586,461,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares by 17.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,845,291 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,480,711 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. which are valued at $2,323,133,310. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 246,390 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 31,378,915 shares and is now valued at $2,033,667,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.