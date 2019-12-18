Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Buy the RETA stock while also putting a $130 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $139. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on September 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Citigroup was of a view that RETA is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that RETA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $278.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 355.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.13.

The shares of the company added by 4.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $205.70 while ending the day at $216.34. During the trading session, a total of 743470.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.94% decline from the average session volume which is 595060.0 shares. RETA had ended its last session trading at $206.31. RETA 52-week low price stands at $47.50 while its 52-week high price is $222.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 240.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.85%. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. BofA/Merrill also rated VIAC as Resumed on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that VIAC could down by -41.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.33% to reach $28.44/share. It started the day trading at $40.78 and traded between $39.54 and $40.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 38.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.36. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $35.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.66%, as 18.66M RETA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.22, while the P/B ratio is 2.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.02% over the last six months.

Similarly, Ashburton Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd… decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.