Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)

The shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on August 12, 2019, to Outperform the MIRM stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $18. Citigroup was of a view that MIRM is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.70 while ending the day at $16.49. During the trading session, a total of 843829.0 shares were traded which represents a -352.48% decline from the average session volume which is 186490.0 shares. MIRM had ended its last session trading at $17.28. MIRM 52-week low price stands at $6.51 while its 52-week high price is $22.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.84 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 30.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.52% to reach $2.64/share. It started the day trading at $3.35 and traded between $3.23 and $3.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKS’s 50-day SMA is 2.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.49. The stock has a high of $3.59 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.36%, as 21.82M MIRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.97% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.60, while the P/B ratio is 7.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 228,509 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,923,966 shares of AKS, with a total valuation of $121,230,146. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,195,685 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AK Steel Holding Corporation shares by 17.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,212,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,539,884 shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation which are valued at $44,747,143. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AK Steel Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 95,011 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,647,306 shares and is now valued at $21,106,565. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of AK Steel Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.