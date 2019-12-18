Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

The shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $300 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intuit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Buy the INTU stock while also putting a $303 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $200. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 264. Morgan Stanley was of a view that INTU is Equal-Weight in its latest report on February 04, 2019. Goldman thinks that INTU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 212.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $281.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $259.14 while ending the day at $260.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -32.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. INTU had ended its last session trading at $263.50. Intuit Inc. currently has a market cap of $65.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.95, with a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 INTU 52-week low price stands at $182.61 while its 52-week high price is $295.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intuit Inc. generated 1.63 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -775.0%. Intuit Inc. has the potential to record 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Barrington Research also rated LAUR as Reiterated on May 14, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that LAUR could surge by 15.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.70% to reach $20.63/share. It started the day trading at $17.50 and traded between $17.13 and $17.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAUR’s 50-day SMA is 16.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.22. The stock has a high of $18.57 for the year while the low is $13.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.61%, as 3.50M INTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Laureate Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LAUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 370,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,312,833 shares of LAUR, with a total valuation of $196,277,653. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LAUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,980,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by 30.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,758,361 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,575,248 shares of Laureate Education Inc. which are valued at $117,257,563. In the same vein, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,024,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,326,000 shares and is now valued at $109,756,100. Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Laureate Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.