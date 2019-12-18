Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

The shares of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ING Groep N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ING is Outperform in its latest report on March 21, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that ING is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.41.

The shares of the company added by 1.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.125 while ending the day at $12.19. During the trading session, a total of 3.87 million shares were traded which represents a 5.5% incline from the average session volume which is 4.1 million shares. ING had ended its last session trading at $12.02. ING Groep N.V. currently has a market cap of $47.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.08, with a beta of 1.35. ING 52-week low price stands at $9.22 while its 52-week high price is $13.72.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.13%. ING Groep N.V. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.35% to reach $18.30/share. It started the day trading at $12.36 and traded between $11.91 and $12.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LX’s 50-day SMA is 11.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.47. The stock has a high of $14.66 for the year while the low is $7.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.68%, as 2.13M ING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.54, while the P/B ratio is 2.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Numeric Investors LLC bought more LX shares, increasing its portfolio by 210.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Numeric Investors LLC purchasing 1,629,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,405,692 shares of LX, with a total valuation of $28,651,792. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more LX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,913,908 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. increased its LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares by 4.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,137,141 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,363 shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $25,453,349. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… increased its LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,078 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,986,939 shares and is now valued at $23,664,443. Following these latest developments, around 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.