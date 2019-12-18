Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

The shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 04, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 18, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that GPK is Hold in its latest report on January 20, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that GPK is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.99.

The shares of the company added by 1.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.535 while ending the day at $16.82. During the trading session, a total of 4.35 million shares were traded which represents a -19.56% decline from the average session volume which is 3.64 million shares. GPK had ended its last session trading at $16.64. Graphic Packaging Holding Company currently has a market cap of $4.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 1.40. Graphic Packaging Holding Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GPK 52-week low price stands at $10.13 while its 52-week high price is $16.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Graphic Packaging Holding Company generated 48.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.0%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has the potential to record 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. Credit Suisse also rated XLNX as Reiterated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that XLNX could surge by 10.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.39% to reach $107.16/share. It started the day trading at $96.89 and traded between $95.4602 and $96.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XLNX’s 50-day SMA is 93.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 108.59. The stock has a high of $141.60 for the year while the low is $79.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.73%, as 4.69M GPK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Xilinx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.34, while the P/B ratio is 8.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more XLNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 503,690 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,719,421 shares of XLNX, with a total valuation of $2,850,147,880. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XLNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,378,120,905 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Xilinx Inc. shares by 6.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,670,388 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 630,035 shares of Xilinx Inc. which are valued at $989,998,599. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Xilinx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 162,141 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,623,318 shares and is now valued at $985,631,444. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Xilinx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.