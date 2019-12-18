Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

The shares of Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eros International Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 24, 2015. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 18, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Jefferies was of a view that EROS is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. Jefferies thinks that EROS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.66.

The shares of the company added by 5.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.96 while ending the day at $3.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a 65.91% incline from the average session volume which is 5.57 million shares. EROS had ended its last session trading at $3.03. Eros International Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EROS 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $10.80.

The Eros International Plc generated 89.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is now rated as Overweight. Morgan Stanley also rated WORK as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that WORK could surge by 24.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.27% to reach $27.29/share. It started the day trading at $21.69 and traded between $20.58 and $20.71 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $19.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.33%, as 42.75M EROS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.67% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.92%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WORK shares, increasing its portfolio by 218.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 22,794,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,215,265 shares of WORK, with a total valuation of $757,972,347. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more WORK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $620,055,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by 77.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,735,584 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,573,013 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. which are valued at $290,626,027. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,540,369 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,567,003 shares and is now valued at $263,959,008. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Slack Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.