Is There A Value in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) And Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

The shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $204 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $230. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 240. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that EL is Outperform in its latest report on May 02, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that EL is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 178.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $208.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $198.4741 while ending the day at $202.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -24.25% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. EL had ended its last session trading at $204.03. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $71.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.44, with a beta of 0.77. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EL 52-week low price stands at $121.47 while its 52-week high price is $207.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. generated 2.26 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.19%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has the potential to record 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.39% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $7.78 and traded between $7.52 and $7.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RAD’s 50-day SMA is 9.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.69. The stock has a high of $20.00 for the year while the low is $5.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.11%, as 14.14M EL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.77% of Rite Aid Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RAD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -560,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,856,712 shares of RAD, with a total valuation of $44,001,811. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,205,987 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Rite Aid Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rite Aid Corporation which are valued at $22,650,000. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Rite Aid Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 26,712 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,640,953 shares and is now valued at $14,867,034. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Rite Aid Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.