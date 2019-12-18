Is There A Value in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) And Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

The shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Charter Equity in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Charter Equity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that ERIC is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Argus thinks that ERIC is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.07.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.22 while ending the day at $9.29. During the trading session, a total of 3.09 million shares were traded which represents a 42.29% incline from the average session volume which is 5.35 million shares. ERIC had ended its last session trading at $9.29. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERIC 52-week low price stands at $7.58 while its 52-week high price is $10.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) generated 5.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.63%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on August 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is now rated as Outperform. Cowen also rated TS as Reiterated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that TS could surge by 20.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.53% to reach $28.26/share. It started the day trading at $22.71 and traded between $22.50 and $22.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TS’s 50-day SMA is 21.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.28. The stock has a high of $30.32 for the year while the low is $19.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.33%, as 4.94M ERIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.12% of Tenaris S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold more TS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Egerton Capital (UK) LLP selling -2,474,058 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,738,362 shares of TS, with a total valuation of $249,909,727. Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. meanwhile bought more TS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $227,485,949 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Tenaris S.A. shares by 21.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,833,401 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,591,599 shares of Tenaris S.A. which are valued at $188,063,107. In the same vein, Harding Loevner LP increased its Tenaris S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,114 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,090,645 shares and is now valued at $150,959,832. Following these latest developments, around 60.60% of Tenaris S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.