Is There A Value in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) And Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

The shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $305 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServiceNow Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $300. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NOW is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 16, 2019. SunTrust thinks that NOW is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $301.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $274.39 while ending the day at $276.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a 37.32% incline from the average session volume which is 3.07 million shares. NOW had ended its last session trading at $281.79. ServiceNow Inc. currently has a market cap of $51.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1568.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 52.04, with a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NOW 52-week low price stands at $158.00 while its 52-week high price is $303.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ServiceNow Inc. generated 622.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.07%. ServiceNow Inc. has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated DVAX as Upgrade on July 11, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that DVAX could surge by 51.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.51% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.95 and traded between $6.517 and $6.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DVAX’s 50-day SMA is 5.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.20. The stock has a high of $12.42 for the year while the low is $2.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.57%, as 14.45M NOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.26% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more DVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 80.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 3,910,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,751,450 shares of DVAX, with a total valuation of $49,445,693. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,376,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Senvest Management LLC increased its Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares by 23.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,874,129 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 925,077 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation which are valued at $27,538,829. In the same vein, Bain Capital Public Equity LP increased its Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,490,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,795,346 shares and is now valued at $27,093,705. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.