Is There A Value in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) And American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

The shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. CIBC was of a view that NGD is Sector Underperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NGD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.84 while ending the day at $0.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a 58.76% incline from the average session volume which is 4.77 million shares. NGD had ended its last session trading at $0.84. New Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 NGD 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $1.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The New Gold Inc. generated 178.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. New Gold Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. B. Riley FBR also rated AFIN as Initiated on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AFIN could surge by 6.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.76% to reach $14.33/share. It started the day trading at $13.71 and traded between $13.35 and $13.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFIN’s 50-day SMA is 14.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.13. The stock has a high of $15.18 for the year while the low is $9.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.74%, as 3.62M NGD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 773.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,618,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,241,633 shares of AFIN, with a total valuation of $225,423,752. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,272,435 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by 79.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,427,935 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,520,888 shares of American Finance Trust Inc. which are valued at $50,699,159. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,302,745 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,772,849 shares and is now valued at $26,220,437. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.