Is There A Value in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) And Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

The shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Growth Properties LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $31. Robert W. Baird was of a view that MGP is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that MGP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.49.

The shares of the company added by 1.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $29.22 while ending the day at $29.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -31.83% decline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. MGP had ended its last session trading at $29.27. MGM Growth Properties LLC currently has a market cap of $11.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.86, with a beta of 0.51. MGP 52-week low price stands at $25.50 while its 52-week high price is $33.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.39%. MGM Growth Properties LLC has the potential to record 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.63% to reach $69.90/share. It started the day trading at $64.34 and traded between $62.66 and $62.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMP’s 50-day SMA is 61.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.21. The stock has a high of $67.75 for the year while the low is $54.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.76%, as 4.14M MGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.72, while the P/B ratio is 5.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 861.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more MMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 2,504,145 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,034,263 shares of MMP, with a total valuation of $1,054,463,358. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more MMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $717,340,481 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 1.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,912,307 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -171,568 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $579,572,590. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 626,175 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,603,135 shares and is now valued at $503,025,303. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.