Is There A Value in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) And Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

The shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $310 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Broadcom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cascend Securities advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Buy the AVGO stock while also putting a $350 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $367. Cascend Securities was of a view that AVGO is Buy in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Daiwa Securities thinks that AVGO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $350.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.92.

The shares of the company added by 0.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $321.75 while ending the day at $323.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a 11.64% incline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. AVGO had ended its last session trading at $323.13. Broadcom Inc. currently has a market cap of $133.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.39, with a beta of 0.91. Broadcom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AVGO 52-week low price stands at $230.33 while its 52-week high price is $330.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Broadcom Inc. generated 5.46 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.0%. Broadcom Inc. has the potential to record 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Susquehanna also rated PENN as Initiated on July 24, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that PENN could surge by 4.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.18% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.775 and traded between $25.11 and $25.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PENN’s 50-day SMA is 21.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.34. The stock has a high of $26.45 for the year while the low is $16.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.89%, as 8.10M AVGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.47% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PENN shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 720,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,045,162 shares of PENN, with a total valuation of $277,400,081. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,169,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. increased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by 15.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,917,621 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,366,068 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. which are valued at $228,402,812. In the same vein, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,700,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,500,000 shares and is now valued at $172,725,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.