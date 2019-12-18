Is There A Value in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) And ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $170 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the AXSM stock while also putting a $158 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $48. SunTrust was of a view that AXSM is Buy in its latest report on May 28, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that AXSM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4073.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.24.

The shares of the company added by 1.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $73.36 while ending the day at $80.97. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -129.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. AXSM had ended its last session trading at $79.80. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 AXSM 52-week low price stands at $1.94 while its 52-week high price is $88.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axsome Therapeutics Inc. generated 43.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.86%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Goldman also rated OKE as Upgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that OKE could surge by 3.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.04% to reach $76.14/share. It started the day trading at $74.03 and traded between $73.13 and $73.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 70.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.48. The stock has a high of $77.21 for the year while the low is $50.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.60%, as 11.75M AXSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.36, while the P/B ratio is 4.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OKE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,488,330 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,446,948 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $3,371,105,655. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,936,911,315 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,941,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,085 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $1,416,857,217. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 856,463 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,336,832 shares and is now valued at $1,089,681,914. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.