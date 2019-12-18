Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)?

The shares of Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $90 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zendesk Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Overweight the ZEN stock while also putting a $94 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ZEN is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Goldman thinks that ZEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $93.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $75.11 while ending the day at $75.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a 20.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. ZEN had ended its last session trading at $76.73. Zendesk Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ZEN 52-week low price stands at $50.05 while its 52-week high price is $94.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zendesk Inc. generated 190.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.0%. Zendesk Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Barclays also rated APLE as Upgrade on August 12, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that APLE could surge by 6.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.38% to reach $17.10/share. It started the day trading at $16.08 and traded between $15.91 and $15.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLE’s 50-day SMA is 16.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.09. The stock has a high of $16.90 for the year while the low is $13.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.30%, as 10.59M ZEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.83, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more APLE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -221,996 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,027,579 shares of APLE, with a total valuation of $504,508,435. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more APLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $203,044,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by 2.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,679,447 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 267,528 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. which are valued at $157,387,808. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,079,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,156,188 shares and is now valued at $83,839,617. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.