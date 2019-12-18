Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR), Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)?

The shares of Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 04, 2017. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Worthington Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2016. Topeka Capital Markets was of a view that WOR is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2014. Topeka Capital Markets thinks that WOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 30, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.24.

The shares of the company added by 8.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.47 while ending the day at $43.50. During the trading session, a total of 664695.0 shares were traded which represents a -200.92% decline from the average session volume which is 220890.0 shares. WOR had ended its last session trading at $39.97. Worthington Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.65, with a beta of 1.16. Worthington Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WOR 52-week low price stands at $31.42 while its 52-week high price is $41.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Worthington Industries Inc. generated 45.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.57%. Worthington Industries Inc. has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.18% to reach $6.80/share. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $2.99 and $3.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKRX’s 50-day SMA is 4.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.81. The stock has a high of $5.46 for the year while the low is $2.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.29%, as 8.78M WOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.64% of Akorn Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 184,533 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,660,730 shares of AKRX, with a total valuation of $53,511,665. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AKRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,506,622 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Akorn Inc. shares by 16.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,289,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,646,643 shares of Akorn Inc. which are valued at $30,255,022. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Akorn Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 222,874 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,842,998 shares and is now valued at $14,026,943. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Akorn Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.