Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)?

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2018. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2017, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 736.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.65.

The shares of the company added by 7.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.85 while ending the day at $3.10. During the trading session, a total of 3.09 million shares were traded which represents a -89.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $2.88. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 10.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.13% to reach $5.60/share. It started the day trading at $0.57 and traded between $0.4674 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGEN’s 50-day SMA is 0.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.77. The stock has a high of $4.96 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 684318.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.30%, as 648,050 WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.25% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 235.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,888,656 shares of MGEN, with a total valuation of $2,310,925.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 646,437 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,429 shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $517,150. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 194,201 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 400,755 shares and is now valued at $320,604. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.