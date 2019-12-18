Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)?

The shares of Vermillion Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 29, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vermillion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2012.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 223.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.20.

The shares of the company added by 10.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.7894 while ending the day at $0.88. During the trading session, a total of 545380.0 shares were traded which represents a -108.21% decline from the average session volume which is 261940.0 shares. VRML had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Vermillion Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 VRML 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $1.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vermillion Inc. generated 14.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.50% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.00 and traded between $0.88 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEMD’s 50-day SMA is 3.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.28. The stock has a high of $25.65 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8516.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 159.18%, as 22,074 VRML shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 102.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -69.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.92% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sachs Investment Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 127,208 shares of AEMD, with a total valuation of $368,903. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,619 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.