Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)?

The shares of Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hostess Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2019, to Buy the TWNK stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on June 20, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that TWNK is Overweight in its latest report on May 09, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that TWNK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.04.

The shares of the company added by 2.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.02 while ending the day at $14.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -55.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. TWNK had ended its last session trading at $14.07. Hostess Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.20, with a beta of 0.49. Hostess Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 TWNK 52-week low price stands at $10.29 while its 52-week high price is $14.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hostess Brands Inc. generated 266.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. Hostess Brands Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BPY as Downgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that BPY could surge by 15.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.43% to reach $21.88/share. It started the day trading at $18.62 and traded between $18.44 and $18.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPY’s 50-day SMA is 19.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.50. The stock has a high of $21.22 for the year while the low is $14.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.73%, as 5.27M TWNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 817.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.05% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.85% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.