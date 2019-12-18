Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX)?

The shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GameStop Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 20, 2019, to Underperform the GME stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on May 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that GME is Market Perform in its latest report on April 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GME is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.57.

The shares of the company added by 10.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.49 while ending the day at $6.06. During the trading session, a total of 4.14 million shares were traded which represents a 18.68% incline from the average session volume which is 5.09 million shares. GME had ended its last session trading at $5.50. GameStop Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GME 52-week low price stands at $3.15 while its 52-week high price is $16.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GameStop Corp. generated 290.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 395.92%. GameStop Corp. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.14% to reach $1.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.14 and traded between $0.13 and $0.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.61. The stock has a high of $2.25 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.02%, as 5.25M GME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.94% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 431.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Värde Management LP sold more LLEX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -74.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling -17,641,638 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,952,763 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $886,962.

Similarly, Vertex One Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by 27.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,470,627 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,658,683 shares of Lilis Energy Inc. which are valued at $666,123. In the same vein, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,635,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,944,028 shares and is now valued at $438,660. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.