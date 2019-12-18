Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)?

The shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 17, 2017. Raymond James was of a view that FSM is Outperform in its latest report on March 14, 2016. Raymond James thinks that FSM is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.46 while ending the day at $3.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 22.63% incline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. FSM had ended its last session trading at $3.55. FSM 52-week low price stands at $2.39 while its 52-week high price is $4.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. generated 72.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $94.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.93% to reach $99.65/share. It started the day trading at $95.88 and traded between $94.56 and $95.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APTV’s 50-day SMA is 91.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.91. The stock has a high of $97.64 for the year while the low is $58.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.63%, as 4.00M FSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.57% of Aptiv PLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.51, while the P/B ratio is 6.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more APTV shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,149,029 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,439,353 shares of APTV, with a total valuation of $4,359,726,460. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APTV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,173,382,083 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Aptiv PLC shares by 1.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,929,816 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 129,770 shares of Aptiv PLC which are valued at $1,119,971,126. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Aptiv PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 288,162 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,117,460 shares and is now valued at $1,043,707,145. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Aptiv PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.