Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PTN)?

The shares of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $120 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortinet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Neutral the FTNT stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $113. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 116. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that FTNT is Buy in its latest report on November 01, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that FTNT is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 104.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $111.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $105.04 while ending the day at $106.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -27.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. FTNT had ended its last session trading at $107.24. Fortinet Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.46, with a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 FTNT 52-week low price stands at $64.41 while its 52-week high price is $107.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortinet Inc. generated 1.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Fortinet Inc. has the potential to record 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on June 05, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. ROTH Capital also rated PTN as Reiterated on January 12, 2015, with its price target of $4 suggesting that PTN could surge by 85.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.81% to reach $5.08/share. It started the day trading at $0.79 and traded between $0.75 and $0.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTN’s 50-day SMA is 0.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.01. The stock has a high of $1.78 for the year while the low is $0.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.17%, as 23.74M FTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.65% of Palatin Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 954.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 24.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 327,687 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,028,298 shares of PTN, with a total valuation of $10,748,346. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,659,154 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Palatin Technologies Inc. shares by 7.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,460,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 246,537 shares of Palatin Technologies Inc. which are valued at $2,855,155. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Palatin Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 167,788 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,616,942 shares and is now valued at $2,158,977. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of Palatin Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.