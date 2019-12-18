Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)?

The shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DISH Network Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Barclays was of a view that DISH is Underweight in its latest report on July 29, 2019. MoffettNathanson thinks that DISH is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.65.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.27 while ending the day at $34.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a 23.87% incline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. DISH had ended its last session trading at $34.47. DISH Network Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DISH 52-week low price stands at $23.13 while its 52-week high price is $44.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DISH Network Corporation generated 1.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.03%. DISH Network Corporation has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. BofA/Merrill also rated LNT as Upgrade on June 26, 2019, with its price target of $54 suggesting that LNT could down by -3.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.74% to reach $52.00/share. It started the day trading at $54.15 and traded between $53.4198 and $53.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNT’s 50-day SMA is 52.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.23. The stock has a high of $54.59 for the year while the low is $40.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.00%, as 7.92M DISH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.16, while the P/B ratio is 2.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 685,790 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,661,101 shares of LNT, with a total valuation of $1,572,038,353. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $918,925,925 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alliant Energy Corporation shares by 1.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,369,383 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 122,390 shares of Alliant Energy Corporation which are valued at $655,577,299. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Alliant Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 254,148 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,177,924 shares and is now valued at $221,429,972. Following these latest developments, around 0.18% of Alliant Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.