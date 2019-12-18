Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)?

The shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $165 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chubb Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to In-line the CB stock while also putting a $149 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 05, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $160. The stock was given Underweight rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on June 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 135. Compass Point was of a view that CB is Neutral in its latest report on May 29, 2019. UBS thinks that CB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $164.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.51.

The shares of the company added by 0.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $155.30 while ending the day at $156.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -9.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. CB had ended its last session trading at $155.53. Chubb Limited currently has a market cap of $71.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.39, with a beta of 0.67. CB 52-week low price stands at $119.54 while its 52-week high price is $162.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.19%. Chubb Limited has the potential to record 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. BofA/Merrill also rated NUE as Reiterated on September 04, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that NUE could surge by 2.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.20% to reach $58.36/share. It started the day trading at $57.20 and traded between $56.41 and $57.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUE’s 50-day SMA is 54.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.17. The stock has a high of $62.31 for the year while the low is $46.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.08%, as 7.80M CB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of Nucor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.73, while the P/B ratio is 1.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NUE shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,627,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,999,275 shares of NUE, with a total valuation of $2,085,279,139.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Nucor Corporation shares by 1.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,663,092 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 185,701 shares of Nucor Corporation which are valued at $1,051,851,865. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nucor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 304,515 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,906,381 shares and is now valued at $896,483,633. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Nucor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.