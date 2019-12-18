Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE:TRXC)?

The shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 28, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Affimed N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 14, 2017. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $7. Leerink Partners was of a view that AFMD is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Laidlaw thinks that AFMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.79.

The shares of the company added by 6.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.57 while ending the day at $2.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -76.21% decline from the average session volume which is 699230.0 shares. AFMD had ended its last session trading at $2.59. Affimed N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 AFMD 52-week low price stands at $2.18 while its 52-week high price is $4.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Affimed N.V. generated 66.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 189.47%. Affimed N.V. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Piper Jaffray also rated TRXC as Initiated on May 22, 2019, with its price target of $1.60 suggesting that TRXC could down by -15.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.56% to reach $1.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.75 and traded between $1.51 and $1.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRXC’s 50-day SMA is 3.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.98. The stock has a high of $43.29 for the year while the low is $1.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.69%, as 22.13M AFMD shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TRXC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -490,770 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,706,579 shares of TRXC, with a total valuation of $2,353,022. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TRXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,924,298 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,909,146 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,314 shares of TransEnterix Inc. which are valued at $785,738. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 116,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,739,371 shares and is now valued at $751,614. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of TransEnterix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.