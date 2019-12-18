Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB)?

The shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tata Motors Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Reduce rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TTM is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that TTM is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.28.

The shares of the company added by 3.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.56 while ending the day at $12.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -0.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. TTM had ended its last session trading at $12.39. TTM 52-week low price stands at $7.38 while its 52-week high price is $17.14.

The Tata Motors Limited generated 3.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 440.0%. Tata Motors Limited has the potential to record 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $92. BofA/Merrill also rated WAB as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that WAB could surge by 13.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.45% to reach $85.75/share. It started the day trading at $74.97 and traded between $73.89 and $74.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WAB’s 50-day SMA is 74.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.75. The stock has a high of $81.75 for the year while the low is $61.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.55%, as 13.51M TTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.47% of Wabtec Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WAB shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,670,512 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,407,022 shares of WAB, with a total valuation of $1,524,809,719. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more WAB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,396,419,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Wabtec Corporation shares by 25.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,460,373 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,963,620 shares of Wabtec Corporation which are valued at $1,136,151,507. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Wabtec Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,465,614 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,639,325 shares and is now valued at $993,071,765. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Wabtec Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.